Twitter suspends Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account for second time

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account almost a week after his verified account was suspended due to his offensive and sexist remarks, has once again been barred from using the social networking platform.





Twitter initially had on May 23 suspended Abhijeet's account. After the susupension of his account, had decided to quit Twitter in solidarity.





In a statement released, a Twitter spokesperson had said, “We do not comment on individual accounts but what we can say is that our rules are clear and we enforce them. We want people to feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs but we draw the line when it comes to behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behaviour designed to consciously harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice. Those that violate our policies may find their account temporarily locked and/or be subject to permanent suspension. We encourage anyone who spots someone engaging in abusive behavior to report the content in-app or file a report here.”

According to reports, Abhijeet abused JNU student activist Shehla Rashid and another female Twitter user after which complaints were his tweets were reported by other users leading to the suspension. Abhijeet was accused of harassing Shehla with "inappropriate" and "insulting" language.

Shehla tweeted a news story which stated involvement of BJP men in a sex racket. Quoting the same, Abhijeet tweeted, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client... big racket.” In another tweet, he replied to a woman Twitter user who called him out for his provocative tweets. Abhijeet “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there... Will do the favourite pose.” Twitter suspended his account over these sexist and offensive remarks.

The singer got some support from his fellow singer, Sonu Nigam, who wrote, "Really? They suspended his account? Why? 90% of Twitter accounts then should be suspended too for worse fanaticism, Foul language & Threats!"

Singer Sonu Nigam, in a series of tweets had announced on Wednesday that he would be quitting Twitter soon, in support of playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and actor Paresh Rawal.