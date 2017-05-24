TRENDING ON BS
Army says it conducted punitive assaults along Pak LoC, releases video
Business Standard

Twitter suspends singer Abhijeet's Twitter account over abusive tweets

His account was reported by other users for harassing women users

BS Web Team 

Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account is once again in the news; this time for being suspended by Twitter. Yesterday, the social media platform suspended the controversial singer's Twitter account for his offensive tweets. Abhijeet has been known for tweeting offensive stuff targeting female Twitter users in the past as well.

In this instance Abhijeet was accused of harassing JNU student leader Shehla Rashid with "inappropriate" and "insulting" language. His tweet targeting her was reported by various users after which the accout was suspended.

It was this tweet from May 22 which prompted other users to report his account for abuse.

 
Abhijeet Shehla Rashid
Abhijeet's tweet that got his Twitter account suspended

In another case he targeted another Twitter user who had called out his offensive tweeting. He tweeted, "You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there...Will do the favourite pose."


Abhijeet has been known for being abusive on Twitter and has also faced a police case for abusing a woman journalist in the past. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi had then filed a police case against him and he was arrested. Reports say he broke down in the police station at the time.

Abhijeet Twitter
Abhijeet's tweet against Swati Chaturvedi which led to a police complaint
The singer is known for his pro-Hindutva, BJP stand on social media and also targets Pakistani singers and artists.

When contacted by PTI, Abhijeet was unapologetic and blamed writer "Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU" for getting his Twitter account suspended. 

Abhijeet Twitter Pakistani Artists
Abhijeet's tweet on Pakistani artists
"Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti- India stand," he said.

Earlier, actor-MP, Paresh Rawal had kicked up a storm when he suggested that Arundhati Roy be tied to the bonnet of a jeep instead of stone-pelters. Abhijeet's response to that tweet was:

Abhijeet Arundhati Roy
Abhijeet's tweet on Arundhati Roy

