Twitter suspends singer Abhijeet's Twitter account over abusive tweets

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account is once again in the news; this time for being suspended by Yesterday, the social media platform suspended the controversial singer's account for his offensive tweets. Abhijeet has been known for tweeting offensive stuff targeting female users in the past as well.

In this instance Abhijeet was accused of harassing JNU student leader with "inappropriate" and "insulting" language. His tweet targeting her was reported by various users after which the accout was suspended.



It was this tweet from May 22 which prompted other users to report his account for abuse.

Abhijeet's tweet that got his account suspended





Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijit had to delete his tweet.

His account has also been suspended. :) — (@Shehla_Rashid) May 23, 2017 In another case he targeted another user who had called out his offensive tweeting. He tweeted, "You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there...Will do the favourite pose."





Abhijeet's tweet against Swati Chaturvedi which led to a police complaint Abhijeet has been known for being abusive on and has also faced a police case for abusing a woman journalist in the past. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi had then filed a police case against him and he was arrested. Reports say he broke down in the police station at the time.

The singer is known for his pro-Hindutva, BJP stand on social media and also targets Pakistani singers and artists.

When contacted by PTI, Abhijeet was unapologetic and blamed writer " and people supporting JNU" for getting his account suspended.



Abhijeet's tweet on Pakistani artists

"Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti- India stand," he said.