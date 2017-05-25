Twitter tells its side of the story after deleting Abhijeet's account

Indian Twitterverse has been on the boil these last few days. suspended playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account, BJP MP and actor was forced to delete his tweet on Arundhati Roy, and decided to quit in solidarity with the two. The series of events that took place on the micro-blogging website has seen accusations made against as well with pro-BJP tweeters accusing it of a bias.

Now, has issued an official statement to substantiate the suspension. The social media giant has made it clear that they are just abiding by the rules and regulations that have been created over a span of time.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson said, “We do not comment on individual accounts but what we can say is that our rules are clear and we enforce them. We want people to feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs but we draw the line when it comes to behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behaviour designed to consciously harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice. Those that violate our policies may find their account temporarily locked and/or be subject to permanent suspension. We encourage anyone who spots someone engaging in abusive behavior to report the content in-app or file a report here.”

As per reports, Abhijeet abused JNU student activist Shehla Rashid and another female user after which complaints were his tweets were reported by other users leading to the suspension. Abhijeet was accused of harassing Shehla with "inappropriate" and "insulting" language.

Shehla tweeted a news story which stated involvement of BJP men in a sex racket. Quoting the same, Abhijeet tweeted, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client... big racket.” In another tweet, he replied to a woman user who called him out for his provocative tweets. Abhijeet “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there... Will do the favourite pose.” suspended his account over these sexist and offensive remarks.

The singer got some support from his fellow singer, Sonu Nigam, who wrote, "Really? They suspended his account? Why? 90% of accounts then should be suspended too for worse fanaticism, Foul language & Threats!"

Singer Sonu Nigam, in a series of tweets announced on Wednesday that he would be quitting soon, in support of playback singer and actor Siding with Abhijeet and actor Paresh Rawal, Sonu claimed that the platform had no balance and was one-sided. Sonu urged all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same, following the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's micro-blogging account.

In his series of 24 tweets, Sonu talked about how Abhijeet and are being criticised on social media for sharing their views on Sonu tweeted, "One could disagree with Abhijeetda's language but isn't Shehla's accusation tht BJP has a sex racket, provocation enough to supporters? If his account is deleted, why not her?"

on Sunday tweeted that author should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter. The tweet by Rawal was in context with a video which had gone viral last month. The video showed a man being tied to the front of an Indian Army vehicle, being paraded in a village in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, as a warning to stone-pelters.

also made Rawal to delete his tweet. This was highlighted by other BJP members on who posted screenshots of the prompt that asked Rawal to delete the tweet.