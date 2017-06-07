Twitter trolls Sehwag after he sends a two line application for coach's job

This is how Twitterati responded to his application:
Sehwag forwards two-line resume for India coach job.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2017
Must be:
Play your natural game.
Hit boundaries when in your 90s.
See the ball.— Prasanna (@prasannakp84) June 6, 2017
Hit the ball. https://t.co/yFjAVnsBCW
BCCI: what will be your policy for Indian team as a coach?— ????? ???? (@khurafatijaat) June 6, 2017
Sehwag: see ball, hit Ball.
BCCI: see way, get away.
*Exclusive*— Nikhil (@Nykhil) June 6, 2017
Sehwag's complete Resume released by BCCI
It says-
"Lena hai to lo..
Warna kat lo..." https://t.co/h8TCCkuH2j
Just cos he is Sehwag makes it fine to do comedy for a serious job application?! Making a mockery of this situation.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 6, 2017
Someone needs to make Sehwag understand the difference between tweeting and sending an application for the post of India's head coach.— Devanshi (@proud_viratian) June 6, 2017
That header must be 'Virender Sehwag' nam hi kafi hai..Attacking & destructive.. @virendersehwag https://t.co/yL78yK5mWV— ? (@MrKunalM) June 6, 2017
Quite shocking two lines? All he had to do was just put his name, two words, anything more superfluous ???? https://t.co/yWHD96cXw1— Iceyes (@iceyesore) June 6, 2017
Bet that still made a half a billion Indians laugh. https://t.co/yz8faz5qDb— Imy Asghar (@PakCricket_) June 6, 2017
BCCI is either extremely stupid or supremely genius to consider him. Not sure which. https://t.co/W6ecP8o7PV— cricBC (@cricBC) June 6, 2017
Sehwag's application for Indian cricket Team coach would be in 140 characters.— Monica (@monicas004) June 6, 2017
But probably also a hashtag and some smileys. https://t.co/EprELIT1fr— Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 6, 2017
In his defense, he's valued simplicity all his life. https://t.co/NIZAlo1hET— Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) June 6, 2017
Honestly, what will he write in his CV that these guys don't know?
He could've told them though,
'Google VIRENDRA SEHWAG'
