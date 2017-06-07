TRENDING ON BS
Twitter trolls Sehwag after he sends a two line application for coach's job

Twitter had a field day after the news broke about Sehwag's two line application

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virendra Sehwag
Photo: PTI

The drama surrounding the position of Indian Cricket team's coach has been making the headlines over the last few days. Anil Kumble may be on his way out as the BCCI si looking for options. We don't yet know who will eventually become the new coach but the race became more interesting with former star batsman Virender Sehwag throwing his hat in the ring as well, although in his own unique way. According to reports, Sehwag just sent a two line application to BCCI. Sehwag just stated that he is the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab and that he is quite familiar with the current crop of Indian players.

"Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before," his two-line application reads.

Sehwag's application has stunned the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and, therefore, immediately asked him to send an elaborate application with a full resume. According to a report of Indian Express, a BCCI source said, “Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all, it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview.”

The much sought-after position of the Indian team's coach will be vacant following Team India's run at the Champions' Trophy, as current coach Anil Kumble's tenure comes to an end. BCCI sources say Sehwag is being considered as a contender for the job.
 
Sehwag, a popular figure on Twitter may have decided to send in a short application, in keeping with his social media personality but Twitter users didn’t take it that easy. Twitter had a field day after the news broke about Sehwag's two line application. 

This is how Twitterati responded to his application:

