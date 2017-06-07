Twitter trolls Sehwag after he sends a two line application for coach's job

The drama surrounding the position of Indian Cricket team's coach has been making the headlines over the last few days. may be on his way out as the BCCI si looking for options. We don't yet know who will eventually become the new coach but the race became more interesting with former star batsman throwing his hat in the ring as well, although in his own unique way. According to reports, Sehwag just sent a two line application to BCCI. Sehwag just stated that he is the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab and that he is quite familiar with the current crop of Indian players.

"Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before," his two-line application reads.

Sehwag's application has stunned the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and, therefore, immediately asked him to send an elaborate application with a full resume. According to a report of Indian Express, a BCCI source said, “Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all, it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview.”

The much sought-after position of the Indian team's coach will be vacant following Team India's run at the Champions' Trophy, as current coach Anil Kumble's tenure comes to an end. BCCI sources say Sehwag is being considered as a contender for the job.



Sehwag, a popular figure on Twitter may have decided to send in a short application, in keeping with his social media personality but Twitter users didn’t take it that easy. Twitter had a field day after the news broke about Sehwag's two line application.



This is how Twitterati responded to his application:

Sehwag forwards two-line resume for India coach job.



Must be:

Play your natural game.

Hit boundaries when in your 90s. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2017

See the ball.

Hit the ball. https://t.co/yFjAVnsBCW — Prasanna (@prasannakp84) June 6, 2017

BCCI: what will be your policy for Indian team as a coach?

Sehwag: see ball, hit Ball.

BCCI: see way, get away. — ????? ???? (@khurafatijaat) June 6, 2017

*Exclusive*

Sehwag's complete Resume released by BCCI

It says-

"Lena hai to lo..

Warna kat lo..." https://t.co/h8TCCkuH2j — Nikhil (@Nykhil) June 6, 2017

Just cos he is Sehwag makes it fine to do comedy for a serious job application?! Making a mockery of this situation. — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 6, 2017

Someone needs to make Sehwag understand the difference between tweeting and sending an application for the post of India's head coach. — Devanshi (@proud_viratian) June 6, 2017

Quite shocking two lines? All he had to do was just put his name, two words, anything more superfluous ???? https://t.co/yWHD96cXw1 — Iceyes (@iceyesore) June 6, 2017

Bet that still made a half a billion Indians laugh. https://t.co/yz8faz5qDb — Imy Asghar (@PakCricket_) June 6, 2017

BCCI is either extremely stupid or supremely genius to consider him. Not sure which. https://t.co/W6ecP8o7PV — cricBC (@cricBC) June 6, 2017

Sehwag's application for Indian cricket Team coach would be in 140 characters. — Monica (@monicas004) June 6, 2017

But probably also a hashtag and some smileys. https://t.co/EprELIT1fr — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 6, 2017

In his defense, he's valued simplicity all his life. https://t.co/NIZAlo1hET — Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) June 6, 2017



