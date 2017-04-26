Twitterati troll Arvind Kejriwal as AAP loses civic polls in Delhi

-
After the AAP's humiliating defeat in the municipal polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trolled on Twitter with many users posting jokes on his remark equating vote for the BJP with the spread of dengue.
A Twitter user wrote, "Kejriwal requested voters to not vote for Dengue mosquitoes, so they didn't vote for AAP in MCD poll. Respect #MCDresults (sic)."
"Proud of Delhiites for choosing death by dengue over @ArvindKejriwal," another user said, referring to a recent advertisement in which Kejriwal had asked voters to opt for either dengue or his AAP.
During the civic poll campaign, Kejriwal had said if someone cast his vote in favour of the BJP, he should know that his vote would go for a Delhi with filth, dengue and chikungunya.
"A person voting for the BJP should be held responsible if any member of his family is diagnosed with dengue as he has voted for 'the party of dengue and garbage'," the AAP chief had said.
Atreya Das tweeted, "With AAP getting thrashed so badly across the country, was EVM rigged during 67/70 (sic)," referring to the AAP's tally in the 2015 Assembly polls when it won 67 of 70 seats.
Mocking at the allegations by the AAP that EVMs were tampered with, Twitter user Vinodh Nagarajaiah said, "Arvind Kejriwal currently to his PA: Woh EVM tampering ka press release dena, practice karna hai (hand me over the press release on EVM tampering, I need to practice)."
Imitating Kejriwal's style of speaking, Mihir Jha went to the social networking site and posted, "MCD election results suggest EVM aur Voter Miley hue hain Ji (the MCD results suggest that the people and the EVMs are working in sync)."
Another user Pratiksha Rana said, "Kejriwal wanted clean Delhi and Delhiites took it way too seriously."
The BJP retained its hold over the three municipal corporations by winning 181 of the 270 wards that went to poll on April 23. The AAP and the Congress bagged 48 and 30 seats respectively.
