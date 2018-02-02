Two arrested with swamp deer antlers worth Rs 22 million in Bihar

Two persons have been arrested with weighing 5.73 kg, worth Rs 22 million (Rs 2.20 crore) in international market, from Deramari chowk in Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said. The (DRI) was tipped off that swamp deer (Barasingha) antlers are being smuggled into India from Nepal. officials along with (SSB) personnel intercepted two persons riding a motorcycle and eight pieces of swamp deer antlers/horns weighing 5.57 kg were seized from their possession, a official said. The value of seized antlers/horns are estimated to be around Rs Rs 22 million (2.20 crore) in international market, the official said. The two persons arrested have been identified as Mohammad Moin and Vishnu Lal Rajak, both residents of Kishanganj district, he said, adding they have admitted that the antlers were brought into India from Nepal. They have been booked for violating the provisions of the Customs Act and Wild Life Protection Act, the official said.