Two persons have been arrested with swamp deer antlers weighing 5.73 kg, worth Rs 22 million (Rs 2.20 crore) in international market, from Deramari chowk in Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was tipped off that swamp deer (Barasingha) antlers are being smuggled into India from Nepal. DRI officials along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel intercepted two persons riding a motorcycle and eight pieces of swamp deer antlers/horns weighing 5.57 kg were seized from their possession, a DRI official said. The value of seized antlers/horns are estimated to be around Rs Rs 22 million (2.20 crore) in international market, the DRI official said. The two persons arrested have been identified as Mohammad Moin and Vishnu Lal Rajak, both residents of Kishanganj district, he said, adding they have admitted that the antlers were brought into India from Nepal. They have been booked for violating the provisions of the Customs Act and Wild Life Protection Act, the DRI official said.
Two arrested with swamp deer antlers worth Rs 22 million in Bihar
The value of seized antlers/horns are estimated to be around Rs Rs 22 million in international market
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2VkTnFW
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU