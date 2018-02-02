JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

I get hurt when I am called a terrorist by Pakistani media: Hafiz Saeed

Wind up Jaitley's cross examination by Feb 12: Delhi HC to Kejriwal
Business Standard

Two arrested with swamp deer antlers worth Rs 22 million in Bihar

The value of seized antlers/horns are estimated to be around Rs Rs 22 million in international market

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

1.4 million youth arrested for riots in 10 years, 96% men: NCRB

Two persons have been arrested with swamp deer antlers weighing 5.73 kg, worth Rs 22 million (Rs 2.20 crore) in international market, from Deramari chowk in Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was tipped off that swamp deer (Barasingha) antlers are being smuggled into India from Nepal. DRI officials along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel intercepted two persons riding a motorcycle and eight pieces of swamp deer antlers/horns weighing 5.57 kg were seized from their possession, a DRI official said. The value of seized antlers/horns are estimated to be around Rs Rs 22 million (2.20 crore) in international market, the DRI official said. The two persons arrested have been identified as Mohammad Moin and Vishnu Lal Rajak, both residents of Kishanganj district, he said, adding they have admitted that the antlers were brought into India from Nepal. They have been booked for violating the provisions of the Customs Act and Wild Life Protection Act, the DRI official said.

First Published: Fri, February 02 2018. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements