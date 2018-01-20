Two crude bombs recovered near Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Two were recovered near the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, where Tibetian spiritual leader is camping, prompting authorities to heighten security, police said on Saturday.

The bombs were found on Friday night, police said.

Police have denied media reports that claimed that the bombs were found inside the Mahabodhi temple.

"The explosive materials were found in the vicinity of the Kalachakra ground near the temple and kept far away from the temple," Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, N. H.

Khan said.

"Security was already tight in but it was further reinforced," he added.

Security of foreign monasteries and other sensitive places have also been beefed up and additional security forces have been deployed.

#Bihar: Security intensified in and around #Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya after recovery of four bombs. pic.twitter.com/FMlRp87uD1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 20, 2018

A senior police official camping in said that three suspected persons have been found roaming in

Police will identify them soon, he said.

Meanwhile, an NIA team from Delhi will reach on Saturday to start probe. A team of FSL from Patna has already reached to investigate the matter.

In 2013, a series of bombs exploded at Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi temple in which two Buddhist monks were injured.