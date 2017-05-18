TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Two days after CBI raid, Karti Chidambaram leaves for London

Karti, himself a Congress leader, left for London along with a friend, airport sources said

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Karti Chidambaram. Photo: PTI
Karti Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

Son of Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, on Thursday left for London, two days after CBI conducted searches at his premises.

Karti, himself a Congress leader, left for London along with a friend, airport sources said.



He flew by an international carrier, they added.

The CBI had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, run by its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The agency had on Tuesday coinducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the matter.

Karti had alleged "political vendetta" behind the searches and said no documents had been seized from during the raids, insisting he had done nothing wrong.

