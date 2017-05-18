Two days after CBI raid, Karti Chidambaram leaves for London

Karti, himself a Congress leader, left for London along with a friend, airport sources said

Son of leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, on Thursday left for London, two days after conducted searches at his premises.



Karti, himself a leader, left for along with a friend, airport sources said.



He flew by an international carrier, they added.



The had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, run by its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in 2007 when was the minister.



The agency had on Tuesday coinducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the matter.



Karti had alleged "political vendetta" behind the searches and said no documents had been seized from during the raids, insisting he had done nothing wrong.

Press Trust of India