Two farmers killed in police firing in MP's Mandsaur district

Agitating farmers, on strike for the sixth consecutive day, on Tuesday resorted to violence, pelting stones at police, with two killed in police firing in district in

"Around 2 pm in order to control the agitated the police had to open fire in which two died and several others were injured," Ujjain Division Commissioner O M Jha, told IANS.

According to locals, the resorted to stone pelting at police due to which police had to open fire.

However, State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told reporters that the firing was not initiated by the police but by "anti social" elements who had entered the mob.

also surrounded Piplya Mandi Police Station after which heavy police reinforcement was sent to control the situation.

On Monday night, held a protest on the railway crossing.

"On Monday night, near the Dalauda Police station came out on the roads for protest and broke the gates of a railway crossing. They also tried to harm the railway track by changing the angle of the metal attached to the sleeper. However it did not affect the services," Police Superintendent O P Tripathi told IANS.

are on strike from June 1 to June 10, to demand and fair price for their produce.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the government would purchase onions at Rs 8/kg and moong dal at an agreed price and to set up a Rs 1,000 crore stabilisation fund. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh called off its strike, the other organisations have continued with the stir.

The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to price hike. threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway last week and barred trucks from carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.