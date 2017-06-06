TRENDING ON BS
Two farmers killed in police firing in MP's Mandsaur district

Prohibitory orders have been placed on parts of the district after protests turned violent on Tue

IANS  |  Bhopal 

MP
Farmers in the state have been observing a ten-day a strike since June 1, to demand loan waiver and fair price for their produce. (Representative Image)

Agitating farmers, on strike for the sixth consecutive day, on Tuesday resorted to violence, pelting stones at police, with two killed in police firing in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh.

"Around 2 pm in order to control the agitated farmers the police had to open fire in which two farmers died and several others were injured," Ujjain Division Commissioner O M Jha, told IANS.

According to locals, the farmers resorted to stone pelting at police due to which police had to open fire.

However, State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told reporters that the firing was not initiated by the police but by "anti social" elements who had entered the mob.

Farmers also surrounded Piplya Mandi Police Station after which heavy police reinforcement was sent to control the situation.

On Monday night, farmers held a protest on the Mandsaur railway crossing.

"On Monday night, farmers near the Dalauda Police station came out on the roads for protest and broke the gates of a railway crossing. They also tried to harm the railway track by changing the angle of the metal attached to the sleeper. However it did not affect the services," Mandsaur Police Superintendent O P Tripathi told IANS.

Farmers are on strike from June 1 to June 10, to demand loan waiver and fair price for their produce.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the government would purchase onions at Rs 8/kg and moong dal at an agreed price and to set up a Rs 1,000 crore stabilisation fund. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh called off its strike, the other organisations have continued with the stir.

The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to price hike. Farmers threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway last week and barred trucks from carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.

