Two Indian airports ranked best in the world for top customer experience

Top two metro airports of India have emerged as top scorers in the ranking of the world's best airports. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGIA) airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) have emerged as the winner among the world's best airports. According to Airport Service Quality (ASQ) ranking by the Airports Council International (ACI), an association of the world's airports, Delhi won the best airport award in 2017 for passenger service under the category of airports handling over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa). Mumbai, on the other hand, scored the highest for customer experience in the same category. ASQ is considered the key to understanding how to increase passenger satisfaction and improve business performance. The survey, the result of which came on Saturday, covers 34 service areas, including access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage and retail.

is managed by GMR group and is managed by GVK group.

"We are set to undertake the expansion works at in line with IGIA Master Plan-2016. It will not just provide necessary infrastructure boost to facilitate high air traffic and passenger growth, but a delightful passenger experience with the right fusion of technology and human touch," says Srinivas Bommidala, chairman, airports at GMR group.

"In 2007, when we had taken over the complete operations of the airport, the ASQ score was 3.53, and in ten years we have got it to hover around 4.99 out of a maximum five. It is a testimony to the quality service provided in 2017, says GVK Reddy, chairman, GVK group.

In 2017, handled 63.5 million passengers higher than Changi, and in terms of passenger growth. It is now the seventh-busiest airport in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airports across the world.