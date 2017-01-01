Two Indian nationals killed in Istanbul nightclub attack: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister on Sunday informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack.

"I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat," Swaraj tweeted.

At least 39 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday.

The investigation into the attack is currently underway.

The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.