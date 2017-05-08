Two Jet Airways flights collide at Delhi airport

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A major accident was averted after two Jet Airways flight collided with each other while preparing for departure at Delhi airport on Sunday.

"The Jet Airways flights - 9W 603 from Delhi to Srinagar and 9W 730 from Delhi to Patna, were involved in a ground incident," said a spokesperson of the aircraft.

However, all the passengers of both the aircrafts were evacuated safely and re-accommodated in subsequent flights.

After the collision, both the planes were taken to the parking area and grounded till further inquiry.

The aircrafts are currently being inspected by the Jet Airways engineering team.

The regulatory authorities have been informed about the event and an inquiry would also be ordered.

Jet Airways is yet to issue an official statement over the incident.

