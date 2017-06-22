Two militants killed by Army in Poonch; Pakistani BAT team kills two jawans

Two soldiers were killed by a Pakistani BAT team on Thursday on the in Chakan da Bagh sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two militants were killed by the army in the sector during a foiled infiltration bid.

Pakistan's Border Action Teams (BAT) comprise heavily armed terrorists and are supported by the country's army. The BAT teams cross into the Indian side of the while Army engages the Indian troops in cross-border firing to facilitate BAT actions.

The Indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday traded heavy gunfire after the Army indulged in heavy shelling and firing on Indian positions on the Line of Control in Chakan da Bagh sector.

Defence Ministry sources said the Army indulged in "unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions" with small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian troops effectively retaliated to the firing, he said.

On May 1, an Indian soldier and a BSF trooper were killed and their bodies mutilated near the LoC, in Jammu and Kashmir, in an action which the said was carried out by a Pakistani BAT team inside Indian territory.

The dead were Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the Border Security Force.