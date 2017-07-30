TRENDING ON BS
Army kills 2 militants in Kashmir's Pulwama; operation still underway

According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Millitant Operation
Photo: ANI twitter handle

Two militants were killed on Sunday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a defence official said here.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "Two militants were killed in an ongoing security operation in Tahab village."

According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid.

