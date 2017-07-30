Two militants were killed on Sunday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a defence official said here.
Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "Two militants were killed in an ongoing security operation in Tahab village."
According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid.
J&K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/rFxMsIDjP5— ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017
