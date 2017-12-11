-
Three militants were killed in a gunfight on Monday with the security forces and another was arrested in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
"In Handwara encounter so far three terrorists neutralised," Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, S.P.Vaid, tweeted.
Following specific information about the presence of militants in Unsoo village, the security forces surrounded it. As they were closing in on the hide out, they were fired upon triggering the encounter.
A third militant was apprehended in injured condition, the police chief said. "The operation is still going on."
