Two ONGC officers feared among 4 killed in chopper crash off Mumbai

Two senior officers of are feared to have been killed along with two others in a helicopter crash off on Saturday. A Pawan Hans helicopter, which was heading to ONGC's north field with seven people on board, went missing off the coast, official sources said. Speaking on the matter, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Navy & Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to to coordinate things.

I will discuss it with Defense Minister. She is also cooperating & has instructed Navy & Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively". The chopper, Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 AM, with five employees and two pilots on board, they said. The chopper was scheduled to land at the designated oil rig at High at 11 AM, the sources said. Search operations are on, they added. The Navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate for the search operation while surveillance is also being press into service. The Indian Coast Guard has tweeted about the identification recovered from the debris.

Two bodies out of four recovered at sea near debris of ill feted @ONGC_ Aircraft identified by the cards in wallet @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/yG8dQ0t6Nx — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 13, 2018

Sad to learn about crash off the coast of Thoughts with families of those who have lost their lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2018

