Two Pakistani intruders gunned down by BSF

The incident took place along the in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur where troops spotted two Pakistani nationals who crossed over to and refused to surrender.The border guarding force said it has recovered the bodies of the two. An AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and over two dozen bullet rounds were recovered from them.A (BSF) spokesperson said that a Pakistani SIM card, four kgs of heroin and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000 were recovered from the two."When challenged by troops, infiltrators fired on ambush line with automatic weapons. Taking cover, the fire was appropriately retaliated and infiltrators were neutralised near the border fence," the spokesperson said.The force foiled the infiltration bid, he added."The area has been cordoned off and the search is on at the IB," the spokesperson added.