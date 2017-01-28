Two ships collide at Kamarajar Port



Two ships at Limited, near met with collision outside the harbour. Port officials said that no environmental issue was reported because of the collision.

The port official said that around 4 am, M T BW MAPLE carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and M T Dawn Kanchipuram carrying petroleum oil lubricants (POL) collided against each other outside the harbour.

The LPG carrier M T BW MAPLE was outbound and M T Dawn Kanchipuram was in-bound.

“There is no damage to the environment like oil pollution and no casualty or injury to persons. Both vessels are safely afloat and anchored. Extents of damage to the vessels are under assessment,” the statement added.

“All top officials of port closely monitoring and the situation is under control. An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause of accident. All other ship movements are normal,” said Kamarajar Port.

The port is carrying out an investigation as to the cause of the accident.