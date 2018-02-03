U-19 World Cup win: BCCI rewards Dravid with Rs 5 mn, players get Rs 3 mn

The BCCI on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 million for the U-19 chief coach Rahul Dravid while the victorious squad members will receive Rs 3 million each. The other members of the support staff including fielding coach Abhya Sharma and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be richer by Rs 2 million. In a marked departure from the usual norm where the players, who have done it on the field get greater share of the prize money, the COA-led BCCI has decided that the chief coach should get the biggest share. "India is known for its guru shishya parampara and the Guru always gets more. Obviously, the stature of the coach matters a lot," a senior office-bearer, who was a part of the policy decision told PTI on Sarturday. However it must be noted that neither Dav Whatmore (2008 India coach) nor Bharath Arun (2012 coach) didn't get more than the Virat Kohli or Unmukt Chand-led team. Congratulating the team for beating Australia in the final BCCI Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said: "I congratulate the U19 team who have made the country proud.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid played his cricket with sincerity and it was pleasing to see the boys uphold the value." BCCI acting president CK Khanna said:"The boys have shown tremendous maturity in the manner they dominated the proceedings from the first match. They always looked like champions. My heartiest congratulations to the boys and Rahul, who has been like a pillar for this team." Khanna said that he will recommend that the U-19 selection committee chaired by Venkatesh Prasad also gets financial reward just like the senior men's and women's panel which went home richer dspite their respective teams losing World Cup finals.