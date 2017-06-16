Uber rape case victim sues firm for obtaining, sharing her medical records

Lawsuit accuses executives of breaching privacy of victim in the 2014 sexual assault

Lawsuit accuses executives of breaching privacy of victim in the 2014 sexual assault

A woman who was raped by an driver in India in 2014 on Thursday filed a against the ride-hailing company and its embattled chief executive Travis for "unlawfully" obtaining and sharing her related to the



The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in the filed in federal court in California, said in the complaint that she was "violated physically" when she was brutally raped in Delhi by her driver in December 2014.



"Sadly, in the United States, executives violated her a second time by unlawfully obtaining and sharing her from that vicious and have failed, as of the date of this filing, to apologise to her for this outrageous conduct," the said.



The has been filed against Uber, Kalanick, Uber's former Vice President for Business in Asia and the company's then-Senior Vice President for Business Emil Michael.



The has been filed days after it emerged that Alexander had obtained of the 26-year-old woman and had shown them to and Michael. It is also alleged that numerous executives at the car-hailing company were either told about the records or shown them by this group and Alexander had carried around the document for "about a year" before other executives, "presumably the department, obtained the report and destroyed his copy."



It is also alleged that Alexander, and Michael had considered the prospect that Uber's main rival in India, Ola, could have been behind the incident to sabotage the company.



The added that executives "duplicitously and publicly decried the rape, expressing sympathy for plaintiff, and shock and regret at the violent attack, while privately speculating, as outlandish as it is, that she had colluded with a rival company to harm Uber's business."



The woman currently lives in and had previously sued in 2015 for its lack of sufficient standards. The case was settled a few months later.

Press Trust of India