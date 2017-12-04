UDAAN: Rajasthan to connect all districts with air services

JUST IN
The Rajasthan government looks to provide air connectivity to all districts either through its inter-state air services or the central scheme UDAAN, a senior official said.

While the Centre is pushing ahead with the ambitious regional air connectivity scheme UDAAN, the Rajasthan government's intra-state air services initiative has been operational for little over a year.


Besides, the state government has plans to start 'Palace on Wings' services to connect heritage properties, forts and palaces by air, according to Captain Keshri Singh, Director of Civil Aviation Rajasthan.

The government has plans to "connect all districts with air services either by intra-state or UDAAN or regular flight operations," he told PTI.

UDAAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in different parts of the country.

There are 18 state-owned airfields in Rajasthan besides AAI airports, defence airfields and private airstrips.

Among others, the state is working on efforts to bolster the aviation sector. These include "strengthening, extension and licensing of state-owned airstrips to make them compatible for regular commercial flight operations," Singh said.

First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 12:12 IST

