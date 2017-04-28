Udaipur boy Kalpit Veerval aces JEE-Main: Becomes 1st person to score 100%

Kalpit Veerval, hailing from Udaipur in Rajasthan, has become the first candidate to score a perfect 100 per cent score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, of which were announced on Thursday.



Out of the over 11.8 lakh students who appeared for the examination for admission to various IITs and engineering colleges, around 2.2 lakhs have qualified for the second and final round — the JEE (Advanced).



The second and third ranks were bagged by Vasu Jain and Ananye Agarwal from respectively.



Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi came first among girls with a score of 321. Her overall rank was 71.



Boys have outshined girls in bagging the top thousand ranks. There were 932 boys in the top 1,000 list. Similarly, 4,534 of the top 5,000 rank holders were boys.



The second and third positions among girls were bagged by Poorva Garg (Score:319, Overall rank: 96) and Jeevana Reddy (Score: 318, Overall rank: 102).



The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admission to various government-approved engineering colleges, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).



Kalpit, who has scored 360 out of 360 in the JEE-Main, had earlier topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and the Talent Search Examination (NTSE).



"I was confident of cracking the exam but had never expected to score a perfect 100 per cent. Proper planning and dedicated study of five hours every day helped me a lot," Veerwal told PTI over phone from Udaipur.



His father Pushkar Lal Veerwal is a nurse at Udaipur's Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital and his mother Pushpa Veerwal is a government school teacher. His elder brother is a medical student at the AIIMS.



Over 11.8 lakh students had appeared for the exam at 1,781 centres in 113 cities across the country.



The cut-off for the JEE-Advanced has been set at 81 marks.



The examination was held on April 2 (offline) and April 8 and 9 (online).

