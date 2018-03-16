Uefa Champions League: Juventus-Madrid, City-Liverpool to clash in quarters

are set to face AS Roma, to battle and to meet Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, according to a draw held here on Friday.

The fourth tie would be an English clash between and Manchester City, as shown in the draw conducted by the ambassador for the football tournament final, former Ukrainian international Andriy Shevchenko, reports Efe.

(Photo:@ChampionsLeague)

The first legs are scheduled for April 3-4 and the second legs for April 10-11.

The draw for the semi-finals is scheduled for April 13.

The first legs of the semi-finals are scheduled for April 24-25 and the second legs for May 1-2.

The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Kiev Olympic stadium.

Matches of the quarter-finals:

Barcelona (Spain) - Roma (Italy)

(Spain) - (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) - (Spain)

(England) - (England).