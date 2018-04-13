Ugly Food Project aims to bring together enthusiasts of zero-waste cooking

Sometime ago in Mumbai-based Prabha Kini’s home, guests seated around her dining table had an off-beat experience to look forward to. Instead of regular idlis, Kini’s menu for the day featured khotto idlis, a Konkani- and Mangalorean-special which are steamed in baskets woven out of jackfruit leaves.

Kini had also whipped up dosas using the fleshy white of a watermelon left after the red fruit is scooped away. Elsewhere, in Geeta Nair’s home, the white bits of the watermelon had been chopped up to make tutti-fruity; in Kavita Thanky’s kitchen, the fleshy ...