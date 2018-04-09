UIDAI brings digitally-signed QR code with photo for eAadhaar

The has brought in secure digitally-signed on e- that will now contain photograph of the holder too, in addition to demographic details, to facilitate better offline verification of an individual.

"The (Unique Identification Authority of India) has recently replaced existing on e- having resident's demographic details now with a secured digitally-signed which contains demographics along with photograph of the holder," a source said.

A is a form of barcode label which contains machine-readable information, while e- is the electronic version of that can be downloaded from website.

The new feature, the digitally-signed QR code, will contain photo of the holder in addition to existing facility of demographic details, in turn allowing various user agencies like banks to verify authenticity of card offline.

When contacted CEO said, This is a simple offline mechanism to quickly verify the genuineness of the card."



However, to ensure that a person is a bona fide owner of the card, there has to be a manual check of photo with the individual's face or though use of agency specific authentication scheme, he noted.

The UIDAI's e- reader software has been made available on the nodal body's website from 27 March 2018.

Offline verification facility would add yet another option to the exception-handling mechanism at the ground level for ensuring that no denials on Aadhaar-based services take place, the source added.

"In simple words, it is a very useful and secure facility on where anyone, whether an holder or a user or service agencies like banks can do offline verification of the data in e- along with the photograph," the source added.

So now, in an eAadhaar, there will a small on front side of cutaway portion, with demographic data only, and large ones on top portion of front side and the back (containing demographic data and the photo). Further, to make this information more secured and tamper-proof, it will be signed with digital signature, the source added.