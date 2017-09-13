UK govt seizes assets owned by Dawood Ibrahim

The has seized properties worth $6.7 billion owned by India's most wanted gangster and fugitive underworld don

Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim, 61, an Indian national, who goes by 21 aliases, has rewards totaling USD 25 million are on offer for his capture, The Mirror has reported.

Dawood, the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is the second richest criminal ever after Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar .

Dawood had appeared on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' that was updated last month.

The Treasury sanction document listed three recorded addresses for Ibrahim in Pakistan, including one sprawling property called The White House near the Saudi mosque in the seaside suburb of Clifton in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan has repeatedly denied this claim.

The United Nations sanctions list included Dawood as an associate and funder of Al Qaeda while the US Treasury Department declared him a global terrorist in 2013.

The sanctions prohibit the transfer of funds to anyone on the list and freezes any assets they may hold in the UK. It is a criminal offence to breach a financial sanction.

Recently, Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf confirmed that is in Karachi.

In an interview with a news channel, Musharraf revealed that Ibrahim is in Pakistan.

Indicating about Dawood whereabouts, Musharraf said , "When we are discussing about India, it has been accusing Pakistan, then why should we become good and assist them. I don't know where Dawood is , He must be here, somewhere." "Muslims were killed in Idnia and reacted," said Musharraf

Pakistan has consistently denied that Ibrahim is in Pakistan despite India maintaining that that he continues to live in a palatial house in Karachi.