UK strengthens position as largest G20 investor in India

The remains the largest job creator in via foreign direct investment, seeing off tough competition from Japan, creating one in ten between April 2000 and September 2016, says a report.



However, British investors are eyeing further progress to secure investor protection under the model Bilateral Investment Treaty, greater momentum in reducing corporate rates and further improvements in the ease of doing business, according to the CBI's second Sterling Assets report, supported by PwC and the Business Council.



The is a UK-based business organisation.



"Between 2000 and 2016, British created 371,000 - 10 per cent of all created by The total number of people employed by British companies in currently stands at 788,000 - representing 5.3 per cent, or one in twenty, of private sector jobs," according to the report.



Moreover, the is the single largest investor in India, and supports close to 800,000



Between 2000 and 2016, the invested $24.07 billion in - increasing its investment by $1.87 billion between 2015 and 2016 - representing eight per cent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.



The remains the largest of all foreign investors into after Mauritius and Singapore.



In 2016, emerged as a tough competitor for the Japanese firms invested $5.46 billion between April 2015 and September 2016. This has brought the Japanese into during the 16-year period to $23.76 billion, just marginally short of the figure.



"As new opportunities spring up in - from its rapid digitisation to more young people wanting to study at the UK's world leading universities - our firms will be looking to take full advantage. Further reductions in India's corporate rates and improvements to the ease of doing business will see the relationship between and the go from strength to strength," Carolyn Fairbairn, Director-General, said.



The chemicals sector receives the lion's share of British investment in at USD 6.1 billion (25 per cent of FDI), followed by drugs and pharmaceuticals at USD 4.1 billion (17 per cent) and food processing at USD 3.2 billion (14).



The main reasons why companies are attracted to are a growing market, easy talent availability, a stable political system, new business-friendly policies by state and central governments, use of English as the language of business, saturation of western markets and similar legal and educational systems, according to the report.



" remains something of an investment magnet to British companies. As Asia's third largest economy, has attracted from the into both industry and services sectors between 2000 and 2016," it pointed out.



In 18 months between April 2015 and September 2016, received from the to the tune of USD 1.87 billion while from Mauritius and Singapore was USD 5.85 billion and USD 4.68 billion respectively. Roughly 38,000 were created by in the period.



Significantly, between April 2015 and September 2016, nearly a quarter (22.35 per cent) of British investments went to Delhi- Capital Region. The state of Maharashtra, with Mumbai, attracted the largest share of British investment (USD 7.47 billion) between 2000 and 2016.

Press Trust of India