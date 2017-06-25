Ulaanbaatar Cup: Ankush Dahiya wins boxing gold, Devendro Singh bags silver

Ankush defeated Korean Man Choe Chol, while Devendro lost to Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro

The fast-rising Ankush Dahiya (60kg) clinched a while the experienced L Devendro Singh (52kg) settled for a on the final day of the tournament in



The 19-year-old Ankush, who is a former youth silver-medallist, defeated Man Choe Chol in a split verdict, while Devendro lost to Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro, again a split decision.



thus signed off with a gold, a and three medals from the tournament. K Shyam Kumar (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg), lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for medals yesterday.



Devendro, a silver-medallist besides a former Championships silver-winner, was the first to step inside the ring for on Sunday and was his usual aggressive self against Suguro.



The diminutive Manipuri, who is getting back to form after recovering from some niggles, exhausted his rival with a fine display of tempo-boxing, not letting the intensity slip even once.



Denied a clear shot due to Suguro's shell guard, Devendro did well to connect fine body blows.



However, much to the Indian camp's disappointment, Devendro's overall dominance did not find favour with the judges who ruled 3-2 in Suguro's favour.



However, the disappointment soon made way for celebration when Ankush edged past Man Choe Chol.



The youngster put his long reach and height advantage to good use and landed some lusty straight blows, which swung the contest in his favour.



This is Ankush's maiden international at the senior level.

Press Trust of India