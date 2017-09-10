Umesh, Shami return for first three Australia ODIs; Pandey retained

The fast bowling duo of and on Sunday returned to a 15-member India squad for the first three of the five-match ODI series against Australia.



The selectors have chosen to rest leading spinners and Ravindra Jadeja, as per the BCCI's rotation policy, for the first three games of the series starting September 17 in Chennai.



The only change in the Virat Kohli-led squad was the omission of pacer Yadav and Shami, who were rested after the Sri Lanka Test series, have been recalled after a break.Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad said players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been given an extended run due to their impressive showings on the tour of Sri Lanka, where India won all their matches."The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and have been rested," Prasad said.The former India stumper added, "The team's performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours."Ashwin is playing county cricket in England while left- arm spinner Jadeja has been rested since the Test series in Sri Lanka last month.As expected there were not much changes from the squad that thrashed Sri Lanka in the ODI series recently.(captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav,