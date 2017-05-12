TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

As India looks on warily, Nepal joins China's OBOR initiative
Business Standard

Ummer Fayaz killing: Posters of terrorists who killed the officer, released

3 militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits: Police

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Army, Army personnel, Lt. Ummer Fayyaz, Ummer Fayyaz, Fayyaz, Kulgam district, Fayyaz, militants, Shopian district
Army personnel paying tribute to the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz (inset) during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Fayyaz was kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Shopian district. Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday released the posters of three militants, saying they were responsible for the killing of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz.

Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits.

The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.

They carried out the kidnapping and murder of the 22-year-old lieutenant who had come home to attend his cousin's marriage, an officer said.

Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle's house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.

A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career's first leave.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ummer Fayaz killing: Posters of terrorists who killed the officer, released

3 militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits: Police

3 militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday released the posters of three militants, saying they were responsible for the killing of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz.

Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits.

The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.

They carried out the kidnapping and murder of the 22-year-old lieutenant who had come home to attend his cousin's marriage, an officer said.

Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle's house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.

A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career's first leave.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ummer Fayaz killing: Posters of terrorists who killed the officer, released

3 militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday released the posters of three militants, saying they were responsible for the killing of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz.

Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits.

The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.

They carried out the kidnapping and murder of the 22-year-old lieutenant who had come home to attend his cousin's marriage, an officer said.

Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle's house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.

A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career's first leave.

image
Business Standard
177 22