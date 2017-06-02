TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Well-balanced India has edge over Pakistan: Afridi on Champions Trophy tie
Business Standard

UN expresses concern over tense situation at LoC

UN SecGen said developments were followed closely, even though there has been no direct intervention

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

Indian army, army
Army jawans keep vigil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in krishna Ghati along the LoC

The UN is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

"I think the situation that we've seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I've said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely," UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here on Thursday when asked about the recent cross-border shelling.

A civilian was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, were injured when the Pakistan Army targeted forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Pooch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.

Five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed while some others were injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action along the Nowshera and Krishnagati sectors.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue and his spokesperson has repeatedly said the UN Chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UN expresses concern over tense situation at LoC

UN SecGen said developments were followed closely, even though there has been no direct intervention

UN SecGen said developments were followed closely, even though there has been no direct intervention
The UN is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

"I think the situation that we've seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I've said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely," UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here on Thursday when asked about the recent cross-border shelling.

A civilian was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, were injured when the Pakistan Army targeted forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Pooch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.

Five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed while some others were injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action along the Nowshera and Krishnagati sectors.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue and his spokesperson has repeatedly said the UN Chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

UN expresses concern over tense situation at LoC

UN SecGen said developments were followed closely, even though there has been no direct intervention

The UN is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

"I think the situation that we've seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I've said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely," UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here on Thursday when asked about the recent cross-border shelling.

A civilian was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, were injured when the Pakistan Army targeted forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Pooch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.

Five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed while some others were injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action along the Nowshera and Krishnagati sectors.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue and his spokesperson has repeatedly said the UN Chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

image
Business Standard
177 22