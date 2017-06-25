Unable to access all features, Amitabh complains to Facebook

TRENDING ON BS
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday complained to social networking site Facebook after he was not able to access all the features on his account.

"Hello Facebook. Wake up. My page does not open fully. Been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, sad," the 74-year-old posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Amitabh, who has over 27 million followers on both Facebook and Twitter, likes to keep his fans updated about his day-to-day lifestyle. He even maintains a blog that he has been writing for a few years now.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for "Thugs of Hindostan" in Malta along with superstar Aamir Khan.

