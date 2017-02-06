TRENDING ON BS
Unclaimed bag found inside Parliament House

Nothing suspicious was found and the securitymen took away the bag

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An unclaimed bag was on Monday found near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament House complex, sending security personnel into a tizzy.

As soon as it was spotted in the morning, security was alerted and the personnel rushed to the spot, Parliament sources said.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the securitymen took away the bag.

It was being ascertained whose bag it is, the sources said. The Budget Session of Parliament is in progress.

The incident happened soon after a protest demonstration by Opposition MPs, mostly from Congress and Trinamool Congress, in front of the Gandhi statue which is located right opposite the main entrance of the Parliament building.

Rahul Gandhi was among the opposition members who were protesting against the manner in which the death of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP E Ahamed was handled by the government.

