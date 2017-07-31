Under NIA lens for terror funding, Geelani's son Naeem falls ill; in ICU

Naeem Geelani, the elder son of Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was Sunday admitted to the SKIMS Hospital after he complained of chest pain.



"Naeem has been kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit," a Hurriyat spokesman said.



He said Naeem Geelani, who is under the NIA scanner for alleged terror funding, is a heart patient and had suffered a massive heart attack in 2009.was scheduled to visit today for the NIA investigation and had also booked a flight ticket, the spokesman said."He has been under regular medical care. Repeated psychological pressure may have had adverse effects on his health," he added.

