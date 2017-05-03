Unfolding the AAP crisis: The rift between Kejriwal and Vishwas explained

As the rift within the (AAP) deepened, Delhi Chief Minister himself reached founder member Kumar Vishwas' house in Ghaziabad late Tuesday night in a bid to pacify the latter. Vishwas has accused senior party leaders of conspiring against him.





EVMs, surgical strikes and communication gap

The fiasco started after Vishwas differed from Kejriwal and AAP's senior leadership over blaming alleged faults in electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the party's poor show in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. ( Read more

Striking a contrary note, even as the party took to the air with claims of EVM rigging, Vishwas blamed the party's inability to convince people about the work done by the Delhi government for its loss.

Speaking to IndiaToday TV on Friday, Vishwas had said, "I am pained because it is our sixth continuous defeat. It is certain that people did not vote for us in the civic polls. There is mistrust for us among people." During the same media interaction, upon being asked about a possible change in leadership, Vishwas had said, "We will discuss this in the party soon." ( Read more

Vishwas is not the only leader to differ with the party leadership's view on EVMs. Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra and party MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann also hold a contrarian view on this topic.

Vishwas also differed with Kejriwal over the latter asking for proof regarding last year's surgical strikes conducted by the Indian army after the Uri terrorist attack. According to reports, Kejriwal, along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, were present at Vishwas' house. The efforts to mollify Vishwas came after the senior leader hinted that he might leave the party. ( Read more

Vishwas alleges conspiracy

Earlier on Tuesday, Vishwas alleged a conspiracy against him and indicated his possible exit from the party.

"I know I will be targeted. The efforts to tarnish my image will be made. But let me tell those conspirators that I will not allow you to do so," he said defying a party request not to rake up issues in the media.

He did not take any names but his target was clear.

Vishwas also dubbed Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had accused him of being a "BJP-RSS agent", as a "mask" behind those ganging up against him.

Sisodia says Vishwas' remarks affecting party morale

Sisodia, a childhood friend of the poet-politician hit back, saying that Vishwas should have used the proper forum to raise his concerns. ( Read more

"I am very upset with the statement of He should not make statement in the media, but should raise his concern inside party platform," Sisodia told the media after Vishwas hit back at Amanatullah's allegations.

He further said that making such statements in the media could lower the morale of the party workers.

Allegations of plotting a coup against Kejriwal

Khan on Sunday alleged that was conspiring to break the party and plotting a coup against Kejriwal. ( Read more

Responding to Khan's allegations, Vishwas denied that he wanted the post of convenor. "I have already said 10 times and even to Arvind and Manish and the party that I don't want to be the chief minister, deputy chief minister or the convenor." He also said that he would not join any other political party. ( Read more

Khan also alleged that Vishwas had asked some legislators to join the with an offer of Rs 30 crore each. Khan circulated a WhatsApp message saying Vishwas had called some MLAs to his home with the offer at the behest of the

" called some MLAs and asked them that he should be made the party convener," the legislator from Okhla said.