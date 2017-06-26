Unidentified men loot Rs 37 lakh from Flipkart dispatch centre in Delhi

Unidentified men looted Rs 37 lakh from a dispatch centre in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of on Sunday.

Ramu Kushwaha, who was working as a cashier in the office in the Jhilmil Industrial Area, said three to four unknown boys committed the robbery. They also removed a video recorder (DVR) from the centre and the guard sustained a head injury, he added. He said the robbers had their faces and heads covered to avoid identification.

The CCTV of the area is being analysed by the police. Further details are awaited.