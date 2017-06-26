Unidentified men loot Rs 37 lakh from Flipkart dispatch centre in Delhi

-
ALSO READAmazon to take on Paytm, Flipkart's PhonePe with its digital wallet licence Flipkart on the cusp of a big churn Flipkart, AI, Xiaomi on list: Watchdog upholds complaints against 98 ads Flipkart to hire 1,200 people in 2017: Start-up sector to get a boost Digital economy can reach $4 trn in 4 years: Tech sector tells govt
-
Unidentified men looted Rs 37 lakh from a Flipkart dispatch centre in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of Delhi on Sunday.
Ramu Kushwaha, who was working as a cashier in the Flipkart office in the Jhilmil Industrial Area, said three to four unknown boys committed the robbery. They also removed a digital video recorder (DVR) from the centre and the guard sustained a head injury, he added. He said the robbers had their faces and heads covered to avoid identification.
The CCTV of the area is being analysed by the police. Further details are awaited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU