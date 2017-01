With the voice growing louder every day to lift the ban on Jallikattu, Central government has approved ordinance sent by government on Friday, according to media reports.

Thousands of people are gathering in various places across the state, including Marina Beach in Chennai, in support of the bull taming sport held during harvest festival Pongal.

The Environment Ministry gave its observations on the proposal sent by the government for lifting the ban and returned it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for final decision on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister said an ordinance to allow would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any "obstacles" that come its way.

"After getting the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow, an ordinance will be promulgated by our Governor to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," he said on his arrival here at the airport from Delhi. He said the President will reach Delhi only tonight after his visit to states.

The protest has been backed by popular personalities like A R Rahman, and Rajinikanth.