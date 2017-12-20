Union Min Krishna Raj falls ill during BJP Parl party meeting

Union Minister was rushed to a hospital today after she fell ill during the BJP parliamentary party meeting here.
She was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where doctors attended her.
"She has just been brought in and is being examined by a team of doctors," said a senior doctor at the hospital.
The minister fell ill during the meeting of the parliamentary party, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah were also present, in the parliament complex.
Raj is the Minister of State in Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
