Union Min Paswan seeks curbs on onion export to keep prices in control

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas on Friday said he has asked Commerce Ministry to withdraw the incentive and impose higher (MEP) on onion export to ensure adequate availability in the domestic market, which will help keep the prices in control.

"Commerce Ministry has been requested to withdraw the incentive on export of onion for adequate availability of onion for domestic consumption (It) has been requested for the imposition of MEP of USD 450/ MT on onion in order to keep the prices of onion under control," he said in a tweet.

Production of onion this year is about 215 lakh tonnes while it was 209 lakh tonnes last year, said Paswan, while blaming hoarders and middlemen for the hike in the price of onion.

"State governments have been requested to take stringent action against such people," he said.

According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry, onions in Delhi on Friday were sold at Rs 36 per kg as compared to Rs 21 per kg a month ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)