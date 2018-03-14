United Airlines stuffs French bulldog in overhead bin; dies of suffocation

Think not twice, but umpteen times before you let your beloved dog fly, especially if you are flying United Airlines. On Monday evening, a dog was allegedly stuffed into an overhead compartment of a flight from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. According to reports, the dog barked and howled for two hours, but the flight attendant refused to release it and that resulted in the dog's death. The French Bulldog was with his human family - a young girl, a toddler and mother. According to a Twitter user, who witnessed the incident, the flight attendant forced the passenger to put the dog in the compartment. "At the end of the flight journey, the woman found her dog dead. She sat in the aeroplane aisle on the floor crying, and all other passengers were utterly stunned." June Lara, another passenger wrote on Facebook, "the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water. They assured the safety of the family's pet so wearily, the mother agreed." "Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight," the passenger added. I just flew into LGA and witnessed a United flight attendant instruct a passenger to put her dog bag in the overhead bin. It was clearly a dog and while the customer was adamant about leaving it under the seat, the attendant pushed her to do so. (1) Myself and a fellow passenger felt like that was NOT a thing. I am not a flight attendant tho. Maybe they have air ventilation in there that I didn’t know about. I tried googling rules about pets on board but didn’t have ample time before takeout. (2)
At the end of the flight, the woman found her dog, deceased. She sat in the airplane aisle on the floor crying, and all of surrounding passengers were utterly stunned. (3) I am disgusted and traumatized. Pets are family. How could a trained flight attendant instruct a passenger to place her dog in that bin. It was her job to understand the plane and it’s rules/limitations. (4)
