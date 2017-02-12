University of the West of England offers PhD in chocolate!

The university is offering a 15,000 pounds-per-year grant for the perfect course for chocoholics

The University of the West of England is offering the grant to study the genetic factors that influence the flavour of the UK's favourite treat.



The successful candidate will study how the fermentation of cacao beans leads to specific flavour profiles, according to the prospectus.



The three-year position has been created in response to demand from the industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains, The Mirror reported.



Candidates have until February 27 to apply to the university's Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences in Bristol.



The novel chance comes close on the heels of the job offer by Mondelez International — behind some of the world's most famous sugary treats like Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo — of a part-time taster.



The firm, which posted the role on LinkedIn, is looking for someone who can taste its delicacies and deliver honest and objective feedback within its team of skilled panellists.



The successful candidate will then help Mondelez perfect and launch brand new products all over the world for years to come.

