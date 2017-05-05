Unlike Mayawati and Akhilesh, Yogi to enter Vidhan Sabha, not upper house

In Uttar Pradesh, the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is keen to break a 10-year-old tradition of state politics. Unlike his immediate two predecessors, current Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi would seek direct election to become a member of the Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, who served as the chief minister of the state from 2012 to 2017, and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, the chief minister from 2007 to 2012, were members of the state’s Vidhan Parishad, or Legislative Council.

Neither contested a direct election after having taken the oath of office. Both gained membership to the House by being elected to the state’s upper house. Unlike members who are directly elected, members are elected by an electoral college. Of India’s 29 states, seven states have

Top BJP sources said Adityanath would seek entry to the Legislative Assembly by contesting a bypoll. A chief minister who isn’t a member of either of the houses needs to be elected to one of the two within six months of being sworn in. Adityanath was administered the oath of office on March 19. It is, however, as yet unclear the assembly seat from which he will contest to enter the 403-member UP assembly.

In 2009, not just the BJP but rest of the Opposition had criticised for taking the Rajya Sabha route to enter Parliament. They had argued that the prime minister of the country should be directly elected by the people and enter Earlier, a constitution review commission had also suggested that the prime minister should be a directly elected member of Parliament.

Adityanath is a five time member. He quit his seat of Gorakhpur after being sworn in as the chief minister of UP.

was a member from Kannauj when elected chief minister of UP in 2012. He subsequently quit his seat and was later elected to the