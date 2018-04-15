Unnao case: BJP MLA Sengar sent to 7-day CBI custody, Shashi Singh detained

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — the main accused in a gang rape case of a 17-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district — was sent to a seven day custody on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CBI also detained Shashi Singh, a woman aide of an accused lawmaker who allegedly took the rape survivor to the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh on the day of the crime. In her complaint to UP police, the victim's mother alleged that Shashi Singh was the one who had lured her daughter and took her to Sengar's residence where he raped her. The complaint is now a part of the FIR registered by the CBI against BJP MLA.

After massive public outrage and nationwide protest against the shameful rape incident in Unnao, Yogi Adityanath government handed the case to CBI on April 12. The CBI had arrested the four-time lawmaker on Friday after questioning him for nearly 16 hours.

Earlier, slammed the government and the state police for the inaction in the case and ordered CBI to immediately arrest the accused MLA.

"The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in the league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar said

A team of officers from CBI visited Unnao's Makhi village where Kuldeep Singh Sengar allegedly raped her on June 4, spoke to the victim's family, witnesses and officials of the hospital where the victim and her father were taken for treatment.

1. Kuldeep Singh Sengar in CBI custody for seven days Amid the public outcry, the court has sent the powerful BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to CBI custody for seven days. Earlier, police lodged an FIR against the MLA under Section 363 (kidnapping), Section 366 (abduction of woman), Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

police have also arrested Atul Singh, the brother of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the alleged murder of rape survivor's father. The 55-year-old father of the Unnao rape survivor died in the police custody after he was brutally thrashed by Atul Singh and his people.

The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother and his companions also raped the woman, reports ANI.

2. Here is the detailed FIR

CBI has registered three FIRs against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape of an 18-year-old girl and murder of victim's father in the police custody.

1. The first FIR pertains to the alleged rape of the girl in which Sengar and Shashi Singh have been named as accused.

2. The second pertains to rioting, in which four locals have been booked, and the alleged killing of the victim's father in judicial custody. Since the murder charge was added later by the state police, it does not reflect in the CBI FIR.

3. The third case pertains to the allegations against the victim's father, who was arrested by the police under the Arms Act and put in jail, where he died. According to the post-mortem examination report, he had suffered serious injuries.

Main accused in #Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh sent to 7-day police custody.

Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the 18-year-old girl to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's residence, has been detained by the CBI on Saturday. According to victim's family, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard while Kuldeep Singh was raping the girl. She went to the BJP MLA seeking a job, media reports.

Some goons of Kuldeep Sengar (accused BJP MLA) are threatening villagers to keep quiet. Yesterday they went there in two cars and threatened them to keep quiet or leave the village. Two people are missing: Uncle of #UnnaoCase victim

The 17-year-old rape survivor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the heinous incident — “I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice,” he said while inaugurating an Ambedkar memorial. She also thanked media for taking up her battle that so far was a "lonely and losing battle". She also said that the arrest of Sengar, the legislator from Bangarmau, was also a positive development.

5. Will bring death sentence for the rape of a minor below the age of 12 years, says Maneka Gandhi After the horrific rape incidents of two minors in Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi said that her department is preparing a proposal for an amendment to the POCSO Act to provide for the death sentence for the rape of a minor below the age of 12 years.

"My ministry will seek an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the death penalty to convicts of rape of minors below 12 years," she said.

Tough punishment will act as a strong deterrent for such an offence, she said.

6. The medical test of the 18-year-old rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was conducted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday. She and her family is under the strict security provided by government.

Family of #UnnaoRapeVictim arrives at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

Congress Karnataka Working President dubbed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as unfit for office and said that the incident should have prompted him to resign.

"Mr Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of If he had any decency he would have resigned by now because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime," Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters.

"Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the BJP government and the police did not even file an FIR," he added.

8. Victim's family is happy with the CBI investigation:

The 18-year-old rape survivor's family is happy with the way CBI is investigating the case. Earlier, the have blamed the police for their inaction in handling Unnao rape case.

"Vidhayak Ji got my brother killed, all officials & police involved will be sent to jail," the victim's uncle told ANI.