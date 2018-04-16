JUST IN
Business Standard

Unnao rape case: CBI court records statement of victim under tight security

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A special CBI court on Monday recorded the statement of the alleged victim in the Unnao rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested.

The statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The girl was taken to the court under tight security by the CBIs investigating officer RR Tripathi after noon.

Special CBI magistrate Sapna Tripathi recorded her statement in her chamber at around 4 pm. The alleged victim's mother had accompaniedher to the court.

A statement under section 164 of the CrPC is considered a very important piece of evidence. The statement was taken in-camera.

Later, while responding to a media query, she said, "justice would be done".
First Published: Mon, April 16 2018. 22:56 IST

