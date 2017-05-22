Until Pak mends its ways, players not welcome in Pro Kabaddi league: Govt

Fifth season of league will begin on June 25

The government on Monday made it clear that it will not allow Pakistani players to compete in the Pro League, slated for next month, unless the neighbouring country stops "sponsoring terrorism".



The fifth season of the league will begin on June 25 with a clash between and in Pune. Reports have suggested that Pakistani players could be included in the players' auction of the league.



"They (organisers) can call them but they can't make them play. Even if they are selected, it is government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan," Minister said.



Pakistan's hockey players and cricketers have also not been allowed to compete on the Indian soil for some time now.



The diplomatic tension between the two countries increased after a Pakistan military court awarded the death sentence to Indian national last month for espionage and subversive activities. had been arrested on March 3 last year.



India challenged the judgement in the (ICJ), which ordered a stay on the execution.

Press Trust of India