UP: 3 prisoners accused for murder click selfie, upload it on Facebook

Three prisoners, lodged in the district jail here, have been booked for clicking a and uploading it on a from within the jail premises, the police said today. The used for taking the photograph and uploading it on yesterday has been seized, the said, adding a case into this incident has been registered against the three undertrials. The said the three undertrials are accused of murder and attempted to murder. A few days back, a was arrested for carrying mobile phone to his client lodged in the jail.