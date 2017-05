Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the UP Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, 2017.

The bill had been tabled in the on Monday and was passed by a voice vote on Tuesday.

Initiating the discussion on the bill, Chief Minister termed it a revolutionary move which was in the interest of consumers as well as traders.

"The bill is the result of the Modi Government's push towards wider economic reforms," he said, adding that it will bring uniformity in tax structure.