UP ATS to launch Ghar Wapsi campaign for 'misguided' youth

"We are going to run this campaign
as ordered by the Uttar Pradesh
government. We will inform the parents of the youth, who will post anything objectionable on social media and also ask for their counselling," said Asim Arun IG, ATS.
He further said that Centre was working on this matter and Uttar Pradesh
government would also initiate it.
Asserting that the name of the youth
would be kept confidential, Arun further said that about two dozen youth
were deradicalised.
"Sometimes, the family monitors the activity of the youth.
We also intervene sometimes. The police official meets the youth
and also calls him to the office for further inquiry," he added.
The ATS has initiated the move in the wake of Uttar Pradesh
turning into a breeding ground for the Islamic State.
The state in the past few years has witnessed sporadic incidents of communal violence that has been taken into consideration by the UP ATS
as an alarm.
