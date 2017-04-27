TRENDING ON BS
UP ATS to launch Ghar Wapsi campaign for 'misguided' youth

The UP ATS will involve the district police in their campaign

ANI  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) is set to initiate a 'Ghar Wapsi' (Home Coming) campaign for deradicalisation of the misguided youth.

"We are going to run this campaign as ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government. We will inform the parents of the youth, who will post anything objectionable on social media and also ask for their counselling," said Asim Arun IG, ATS.

He further said that Centre was working on this matter and Uttar Pradesh government would also initiate it.

The UP ATS will involve the district police in their campaign.

Asserting that the name of the youth would be kept confidential, Arun further said that about two dozen youth were deradicalised.

"Sometimes, the family monitors the activity of the youth. We also intervene sometimes. The police official meets the youth and also calls him to the office for further inquiry," he added.

The ATS has initiated the move in the wake of Uttar Pradesh turning into a breeding ground for the Islamic State.

The state in the past few years has witnessed sporadic incidents of communal violence that has been taken into consideration by the UP ATS as an alarm.

