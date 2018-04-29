UP Board results 2018: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results today at 12.30 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Board and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will today release the results of Class 10 and 12 on their official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. While students of Class 12 can check the result at 12.30 pm, Class 10 students have to check their result at 1.30 pm.

The board examinations were conducted in Uttar Pradesh in February for both Class 10 and 12 students and evaluation started from March 17



Around 6.6 million students registered for Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2018, out of which, about 1.1 million couldn't sit for the test. In 2017, Priyanshi Tiwari of Class 12 had topped the UP Board with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi scored the highest in Class 10 with 95.83 per cent.

Where to look for the results:

Result via SMS: To avail the service to recieve your result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.

Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.

To check, open the website and click on the results link available on the homepage. From there, you will be redirected to the results page; have patiece if the page takes time to load. Once the page is loaded, enter your name, roll number and select class carefully. The page will display your scores. Make sure to download it or take a printout of the page.

Passing criteria:

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.