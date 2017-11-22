UP civic polls: Yogi casts vote in Gorakhpur, says BJP will win all seats

Polling for the first phase of civic elections was held in 24 districts on Wednesday with Chief Minister exercising his vote in



He exuded confidence that the BJP will come out with flying colours all over the state.



The chief minister cast his vote at the polling centre in Kanya Primary Pathshala in ward no. 68 in old this morning.Interacting with media later, the chief minister asked everyone to exercise their democratic right."The BJP will get massive victory in these elections ... The BJP candidates will win on all the seats," he said before leaving for Varanasi and Allahabad for campaigning for the remaining phases of the elections.Meanwhile, Union Minister of State cast his vote at the St. Andrew's College polling booth and exhorted people to use their right to vote in a big way.Speaking to newspersons, he said that his party wanted to give more rights to Mayors of the Nagar Nigams for which it will also bring an amendment in the existing law.Polling for 25 seats will be held on November 26 and for the 26 seats on November 29, while counting of votes for all the three phases would be done on December 1 and results will be declared on the same day.Over 3.36 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayatsThe districts where polling is taking place today are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Sonebhadra.